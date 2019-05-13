Veronica Vember

Cape Town - The Cape Argus and Pick n Pay have commended the first community heroes for their positive work done within their communities, through the Make a Difference Campaign. Our first community hero is Veronica Vember, a professional nurse from Strandfontein, who started working as a cleaner in 1996.

She runs the Strandfontein Diabetic Support Group, a club of 18 volunteers rendering free extended primary health-care services including blood pressure, blood glucose, height, weight and appropriate literature, in the Strandfontein, Bayview and Pelican Park areas.

“We started off with 20 people attending and are now at 120, pending the weather, as most are seniors."

Every year they get in specialists for cholesterol testing and renal care. Vember also does “home visits, and presentations at other clubs, schools and churches”. She doesn't receive grants or aid.

Her friend Tatum Mullins said: “I nominated Veronica in honour of her boldness, selflessness, compassion and humility. Her vision remains to plant, assist, mentor and establish more clubs across communities in Cape Town.”

Nominated by his neighbour Benjamin Selani, physically challenged Warren Jones runs the Delft Residents 4 Action club.

“We are an organisation of concerned Delft residents who wish to champion a better Delft and fight for the rights of the people who live here,” he said.

Jones said Delft was an interracial suburb gripped by poverty and government service delivery failures, so he took up the baton and decided to be a mouthpiece for those who could not fight for themselves.

He said he started his organisation after he had to fight to receive his RDP house after it was vandalised.

Jones has registered a non-profit organisation through which he plans to feed poor families around The Hague area in Delft.

Warren Jones

Maria Solomons is our third hero. She manages Solomons Haven, a home for abused and vulnerable children, with the support of her husband Alec and their four children.

Solomons is the voice of many children silenced by abuse, pain and suffering. She accepts the children as her own, and, with her husband, gives love to these children.

Solomons Haven houses 20 children and has been running a feeding scheme for the past five years, feeding more than 300 people and 150 schoolchildren twice a week.

“I am excited and I feel honoured to have been nominated. This inspires me to continue,” she said.

These heroes, with their nominators, will each receive a voucher from Pick n Pay.

Maria Solomons

[email protected]