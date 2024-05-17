Makhaza gets a new police station, while construction for Tafelsig's station begins

Cape Town - The long-awaited Makhaza police station was opened yesterday, while a sod turning took place for another in Tafelsig. The temporary structure in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, will be part of the permanent building planned to be erected from January 2025.

“This police station will be finalised when we start in January to put in mortar and brick. We had to build this temporary building after we were rushed by community leaders. The Western Cape is one of the provinces we care about. In the morning we were in Tafelsig, where we did a sod turning.” The new police station comes with station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Linda Mangaliso, an undisclosed number of officers, and 26 cars, of which 15 are brand new. Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “The station commander must be on the ground among the community. We built Samora and we will build Tafelsig too in my tenure.

“The work of the police station is for the safety of the people but the police should protect women, children and the elderly. When a woman says she has been abused, the officer shouldn’t turn people away to negotiate. You leave everything you are doing and help them.” He warned the Makhaza community to not protest for jobs at the station. “People would protest at the police station for jobs, the station commander doesn’t employ anyone. You must go for nine months of training. We have brought 26 cars for the police station, 15 are brand new. These are for visibility for police to respond when called and not for groceries or girlfriends.”

He said he was going to meet with the City about land to build a police station in Browns Farm, Philippi. Former Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido said they were happy about the new police station. “Finally, after 20 years, we get to have a police station in Makhaza. We have been waiting for this for so long and we are happy.”

Earlier yesterday morning, the police’s senior management went to Mitchells Plain where construction of the Tafelsig police station is under way. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said they were there to officially hand over the site to the contractor who has already started. “It is now taking shape and we expect to finish soon. This police station will ensure that community members never walk a long distance to the station again.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “We are making progress with a long way to go. We know the work we must do. We heard your cries and we responded.” Cele said the station in Tafelsig is expected to be completed in November 2026. [email protected]