Makhaza residents bicker over the construction of their long-awaited police station

Cape Town - Residents have threatened to shut down construction of the long-awaited Makhaza police station. On Monday morning angry community members went to the site, demanding to speak to the steering committee. They accused the councillors of employing their friends on the construction project.

Community leader Mthuthuzeli Takuta said there were no public meetings concerning the project. “We only found out about the construction when we saw that the field was being cleared. We then went to the ward 96 councillor to find out about the construction. We didn’t get the answers we were asking for. Instead, we were told to bring two people from our ward to work at the site.”

Residents are fighting over the construction of the new Makhaza police station. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Mthuthuzeli said they were concerned about people who work at the construction site but have other jobs. “The community liaison officer already had two jobs and now she has this one. We just want know what is special about her that there she has been appointed again.

“We don’t want the construction to stop, it’s just that we want them to be up front about everything. We demand public meetings, regularly, and to be informed of the progress. “We fought hard for this police station and can’t have anyone ruin it." Ward 96 councillor Lucky Mbiza said these were internal squabbles driven by ANC MP Andile Lili.

“We had a big public meeting and informed people about the construction,” he said. “I would also like to clarify that the police station has not yet been built and there aren’t people employed. We asked for six people to help with fencing and we were fair in employment because we wanted everyone from the wards that will be served.

Ward Councillor Lucky Mbiza explained what the employment process was. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “We are planning on having another meeting to give feedback to the community. We informed the national government about this situation and they are prepared to arrest anyone who stops the project.” Lili told the Cape Argus that he just wants the councillors to stop hiring their close allies.