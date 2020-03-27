Makro, Clicks, Spar, Pick n Pay stores among 11 being investigated for ‘price-hiking’
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel last week published a list of 22 critical products and categories which he instructed both commissions to monitor and ensure no unjustified price increases.
Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “South Africa is in a state of disaster so we are therefore prioritising these cases.
“With regards to investigations, we have notified the 11 companies of our intention to investigate allegations of excessive price hikes and they have acknowledged our communiqué.”
The respective companies and stores in the province are: Spar, Plattekloof; North Safety, Paarden Eiland; Sea Side Pharmacy, Table View; and Pick ‘n Pay, Milnerton (all four are in the Western Cape).
Others were Silver Oaks SuperSpar, Pretoria East; Checkers Hyper, Kempton Park; National Overalls, Pretoria; Makro, Springfield, Durban; Clicks, Westgate Mall, Gauteng; Free State Pharmacy, Bloemfontein; and Mopane Pharmacy in Nelspruit.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.