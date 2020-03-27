Makro, Clicks, Spar, Pick n Pay stores among 11 being investigated for ‘price-hiking’

Cape Town - Eleven retail outlets across the country, including four in the Western Cape, are under investigation by the National Consumer Commission and the Competition Commission for price hikes on items such as hand sanitiser, face masks and toilet paper.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel last week published a list of 22 critical products and categories which he instructed both commissions to monitor and ensure no unjustified price increases.

Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “South Africa is in a state of disaster so we are therefore prioritising these cases.

“With regards to investigations, we have notified the 11 companies of our intention to investigate allegations of excessive price hikes and they have acknowledged our communiqué.”

The respective companies and stores in the province are: Spar, Plattekloof; North Safety, Paarden Eiland; Sea Side Pharmacy, Table View; and Pick ‘n Pay, Milnerton (all four are in the Western Cape).