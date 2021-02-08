Male baboon found roaming around Tokai, captured and returned to troop

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said that the male baboon which was found roaming around the Tokai urban area last week, has been captured and safely returned to its troop.

On Friday, the City of Cape Town said that it was monitoring the baboon that had crossed the M3 and made its way to the suburb. The male baboon was captured and returned to his natal Tokai troop on Saturday morning, 6 February 2021.

NCC Environmental Services which is contracted to manage the City’s Urban Baboon Programme, undertook the operation.

Baboon rangers will continue monitoring the Tokai Troop.

“The male baboon crossed the very busy M3 road in Tokai on Friday, 5 February 2021. The City consulted with CapeNature and the SPCA, and decided to capture and return the baboon to his natal troop.