Malema says he'll end the bucket system

South Africa – Johannesburg – EFF 10th anniversary update. 02 August 2023. Following what has been dubbed a successful event by the EFF, Julius Malema and some of the EFF national leadership address the media post that event on 29 July 2023 from their head quarters at Winnie Mandela house in the Joburg CBD. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Julius Malema has vowed to end the bucket system in Stellenbosch if his party, the EFF, is elected to power after the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Malema was addressing more than 2 000 supporters at a rally in Kayamandi township on the outskirts of the affluent town.

He told supporters his party wanted to eradicate “outside toilets” and end the indignity of people relieving themselves in open spaces.

“The EFF will build RDP houses that have toilets because we don’t want bucket systems. Because there’s no single white man with a toilet outside, there’s no single white man who will help himself in the bush.

“As long as white people don’t help themselves in the bushes, none of us must go to the bushes. The Ruperts pass these communities every day without shame while they continue to amass wealth,” said Malema.

Malema also called for the so-called Coloured and African communities of the Western Cape to unite.

“Comrades, we must build unity of our people in the Western Cape. We must not allow the DA to divide African communities into Coloured communities because they thrive on division.

“We are all survivors of the oppression of apartheid, and therefore there is no need for us to see each other as enemies. We have one common enemy. And that enemy is Rupert, who owns the whole of South Africa.”

He said: “That is a man we must have a problem with because Rupert and his family own everything in South Africa.

“Even the toothpaste that you used this morning comes from Rupert. There is not a single one of us who arrived here today without using something that belongs to the Ruperts. How can one family own everything?” said Malema.

Malema visited the Western Cape to campaign for the upcoming elections. He also met with the taxi industry in the province.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) has urged its supporters to vote for the EFF.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

