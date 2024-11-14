Malikah Hamza's book launched with a bang: A celebration of sport and spirit

Cape Town - The anticipated launch of Malikah Hamza’s book entitled “Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport” took place at the V&A Waterfront last night. It was not just a celebration of literature but also a homage to the tenacity of young athletes everywhere.

Written by Professor Darryl Earl David and inspired by Hamza’s father, Boebie Hamza, each chapter immerses readers in Malikah’s journey, intricately weaving together the physical rigours of sports with the emotional richness they evoke. Speaking at the book launch hosted at Inuwel, Boebie Hamza reflected on Malikah’s sporting journey. At just 20 years old, the Kensington athlete has transformed from a local sports lover to an international competitor.

Boebie said: “The main reason for undertaking the book, we felt we needed to give back. In our family we have a policy of giving back and when you have the talent you need to give back.” “Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport” is crafted to resonate with children, inviting them into a world where hard work and determination coalesce into the joy and adventure of her swimming career at Pinelands North Primary School. The writer explained his writing process, saying the book will break new ground as well as barriers in schools.

“You don’t get Muslim children often in children’s books, and I think this is one of the strengths of the book. “When I was writing the book, what struck me was the power of fathers in children’s lives,” David said. An extract of the book was also read by a young learner from Pinelands North Primary School.

The book is just one of a series of books about Malikah’s journey, and it will be made available on Loot through the MySchool Project. Boebie Hamza, Malikah Hamza, Professor Darryl Earl David at the launch of, Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport, at the V&A Waterfront last night. Picture Henk Kruger / Independent Media Malikah The Girl Who Loves Sport. One of the speakers at the book launch was Tricia Survé of the Tricia Survé Foundation, who described Malikah as a powerhouse. “I think young people need someone like you that can take the front row,” she said.