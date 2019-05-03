Sibabalwe Mpingelwane

Cape Town - The Malmesbury youngster who underwent corrective surgery to his head and face was discharged from Tygerberg Hospital earlier this week. Sibabalwe Mpingelwane, 9, was born with Apert syndrome, characterised by the premature fusion of the skull bones.

He was initially scheduled to undergo a monobloc procedure involving the release of his mid-face area from his skull. However, doctors said that operation was difficult, and another procedure was chosen.

The operation formed part of Tygerberg Hospital’s Smile Week, sponsored by BigShoe, a worldwide network of football and sport fans, and facilitated by the Smile Foundation.

Dr Alexander Zühlke, a senior specialist in the plastic surgery division at Tygerberg Hospital, said Sibabalwe’s surgery would be completed in three to six months.

Apert syndrome affected one in 60000 to 80000 children, and the children of those with the syndrome had a 50% chance of inheriting it.

The genetic disorder affected the shape of the skull and hands and feet. The premature closure of the coronal suture on the skull resulted in a prominent forehead.

The mid-face area of children with the syndrome was usually underdeveloped and had a sunken appearance, and they often had bulging eyes and bite problems due to an underdeveloped upper jaw.

Xolani Mpingelwane, Sibabalwe’s father, said: “I am disappointed that the operation was not performed at once, but we trust that the doctors know what they are doing.”

Sibabalwe’s mother, Fezeka, is hopeful that he will grow normally and become a fully functioning member of the community. “We are in the process of finding him a suitable school, with the help of our psychologist,” she said.

Eleven other children between the ages of four months and 10 underwent surgery to correct cleft palates as part of Smile Week.

Smile Foundation chief executive Hedley Lewis said some operations had been rescheduled to this week because of the long time it took to complete them. He said the foundation would continue to support patients and provide support services.

“There is still another full five-day week in November for more patients as well as the additional weekly Thursday theatre slot supported by the Smile Foundation.”

