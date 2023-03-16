Malusi Booi suspended as mayco member by Cape mayor after search and seizure raid

Cape Town - Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi has been suspended after police conducted a search and seizure operation at his offices on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis placed Booi on suspension from Mayco with immediate effect.

This follows a SAPS search and seizure operation which took place on March 15 at City offices, including that of Booi. “The SAPS informed me this morning that the investigation is at an early stage, but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption, and that further details cannot be disclosed at this time. “As a result, I have suspended councillor Booi from his position on the Mayoral committee. In the interim, I have appointed Alderman James Vos as acting Mayco member for Human Settlements.

“I have further assured the SAPS of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance,” Hill-Lewis said. Booi’s suspension comes after an operation led by the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit amid ongoing investigations into allegations of fraud worth millions of rands regarding housing tenders. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the raid at the City offices to the Weekend Argus and said it was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption.

"Detectives attached to the Commercial Crime Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an office at the Civic Centre, Cape Town yesterday afternoon where electronic equipment and documents were confiscated," said Traut. Details of the seizure and investigation could not be divulged "at this premature stage", he added. Documents, laptops and cellphones were believed to be among the items that were seized.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers added he welcomed the investigation into alleged criminal activities involving state officials. “It is with concern and dismay that we learned of the search and seizure operation on the offices of councillor Malusi Booi. I welcome all investigations into matters relating to the integrity of public service officials. “We live in a time where we have seen the consequences of corruption at State-Owned Enterprises. Prevention and curtailing of similar acts in the Western Cape remains a top priority of this administration.

“We will follow the proceedings of the investigations closely and will not make any pronouncements prematurely,” Simmers said. “While we are highly concerned about the allegations, as the MEC of Infrastructure, I would like to reassure citizens that we remain committed to delivering adequate housing opportunities that restore the hope and dignity of all our residents,” he added. GOOD City of Cape Town councillor Suzette Little said Booi’s office raid was a welcome sign real progress was being made against alleged ongoing fraud and corruption in the City’s housing department.