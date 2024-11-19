Mamre bomb scare caller in Bellville court

Cape Town - A Mamre man who placed bomb scare calls to SAPS and the City has been sent to prison after making his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Ferdinand Fortuin, 49, was arrested by the Hawks and slapped with terrorism charges amid the bomb threats in the area last week.

The incident saw a municipal building evacuated, while commuters in Bellville reported there had been a bomb scare at the taxi rank. At the time of his arrest, Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, said a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, Western Cape Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force and SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit investigated the threat and subsequently arrested Fortuin for contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Fortuin was charged for engaging in terrorist activity.