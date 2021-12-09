Man, 19, makes appearance in Cape court for the killing of a Tanzanian trader

Cape Town - A 19-year-old man appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court for the murder of a Tanzanian trader in Philippi. Phineas Chawadya is charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The State alleges that on September 11, 2018 the accused killed the trader in Philippi East by shooting him, after assaulting and robbing him. Chawadya allegedly also shot another Tanzanian trader, Sylvere Nahimana, who has appeared in court as a witness for the prosecution. The prosecution said the witness’s account is that on the day, the deceased met his business partner, Nahimana, in Philippi, where they exchanged money to buy new stock. As they took out the money, the accused approached them with a gun and demanded the cellphone and the money, but before they could respond, he fired the shots.

One of the shots hit Nahimana on one of his hands and a number of bullets struck the deceased. He fell down and was later confirmed to have died from the gunshot wounds but the witness managed to run away. Nahimana confirmed to the police that he knew the accused because he had done repairs at his home. Nahimana identified the accused as the perpetrator. When police searched the accused’s home, they found a backpack with the firearm that had been used and seven rounds of ammunition.

The accused took the stand today where he was cross-examined by State prosecutor Thabiso Mhlebi. The accused was questioned about his whereabouts on the day of the murder, to which he responded that he was not at the scene because he had a toothache that day and was home. Prosecutor Mhlebi put it to the accused that: “You are the person who robbed the complainant, pulled the trigger and ultimately shot him.” Chawadya denied having been there and said: “I don’t know what makes you so sure that it was me who pulled the trigger, I was at home.”