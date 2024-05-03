Man, 51, holds wife and granddaughter hostage in Penlyn Estate

Cape Town - Residents from Penlyn Estate near Athlone say they were shocked to hear screaming in their quiet neighbourhood, while a man allegedly held his family hostage. The drama unfolded in Eastview Street on Wednesday, when the 51-year-old man allegedly held his wife and granddaughter hostage at around 8am following an alleged domestic dispute.

It is believed the neighbours heard the screaming and alerted the police. A source at the scene said police and a hostage negotiator attempted to defuse the situation, while a special unit entered the property to rescue the victims from the home. The source said the woman’s face, arm and neck were visibly injured when she left the house.

“You could see she had been beaten. While he was being arrested, he uttered slurs and showed physical violence.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspect would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged. He said the husband held his family hostage during a domestic dispute. The 52-year-old wife and their granddaughter were rescued and the husband was arrested for attempted murder. The woman and child were taken to a medical facility for treatment. Residents said it was the first time in 40 years such an incident happened in their street.

One man said they were shocked to see all the police vans. “When we woke up we saw the commotion around 8 o'clock. It is the first time that we have experienced something like this in this quiet area.” The man said the couple was fairly new to the neighbourhood. They were renting at the property.