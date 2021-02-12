Man accused of assaulting eNCA journalist referred to Valkenberg Hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The man accused of assaulting eNCA journalist Monique Mortlock over the weekend has been referred to Valkenberg Hospital. Craig Peiser, head organiser of the We Are More (WAM) movement, appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court again on Wednesday after being referred to the district surgeon for assessment. On Monday, the accused was rambling and yelling in court, which resulted in the magistrate remanding him in custody. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to next Wednesday. “The matter of State vs Craig Peiser, 49, has been postponed to 17 February 2021. The accused is referred to Valkenberg Hospital for observation.”

The accused will remain in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison until there is a bed for him at the psychiatric hospital.

He is charged with assault and contravening the country's Covid-19 regulations.

On Saturday, WAM protesters took to Fish Hoek beach to protest against the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Tensions rose as some protesters allegedly assaulted two journalists on the scene, and hindered them in carrying out their work because they were wearing masks.

Peiser refused to speak to Mortlock because she was wearing a mask. He allegedly grabbed hold of her mask and allowed it to snap back to her face and allegedly swore at her.

Cape Argus