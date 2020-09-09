Man accused of killing 10-year-old Parkwood boy appears in court

Cape Town - The man accused of being involved in the murder of a 10-year-old boy from Cape Town appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Just after 11am on Monday, Nahemiah Claasen, from Parkwood, was rushed to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital after being struck in the head by a bullet during a shooting between rival gangs. The area is laced with gang factions fighting for drug turf and power. The shooting reportedly took place in Parkwood Walk. Speaking to African News Agency at the time, community worker and activist Rashaad Allen alleged that a member of the Mongrels gang shot at a member of the Six Bob gang. “As the shooting was happening, everyone was running for cover. The Six Bob was standing about a metre and a half behind a (street light) pole.

“Nahemiah was also running home but was shot in his head a metre from his home,” Allen said.

On Monday evening, the community held an interfaith prayer session for Nahemiah and his family.

The Grade 6 learner from Parkwood Primary died on Tuesday morning.

Hours after his shooting, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident and said Grassy Park police had managed to arrest a 22-year-old suspect.

The second suspect sought in the shooting reportedly handed himself over to the police on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old suspect was charged with murder in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court; however, the matter was postponed to September 11 in order for the suspects to appear together, as the second suspect is yet to be charged.

African News Agency (ANA)