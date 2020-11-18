Man accused of killing and burning his girlfriend appears in Khayelitsha court

Cape Town - Western Cape Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) members in solidarity with the family and friends of a 27-year-old slain woman protested outside the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court where a man suspected of killing and setting her alight appeared yesterday.

Vuyokazi Mgolondela from Makhaza was murdered and her body burnt on January 7, allegedly by Vuyolwethu Ganjana, who was her boyfriend.

Her charred body was found three metres from Walter Sisulu Road after she was reported missing by her cousin on January 6. A few days later, Ganjana allegedly texted Mgolondela’s sister apologising, saying he would hand himself over to Hout Bay police. However he was arrested in Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape.

Siyabulela Mtlaka from Esikhaleni Mentorship Club said during the perpetrator’s last appearance before the court they organised the community because of what they heard from the investigating officer that the perpetrator was going to be released on bail.

“As a community we do not want to be involved in issues that are before the court, and we all understand that everyone, even the perpetrator, has a right, but the right of the individual should be viewed in the right of the community. The gruesome way in which the perpetrator killed Vuyokazi is beyond reasoning. Fortunately this happened in front of CCTV cameras in front of the prominent businessman in 36 Section.”