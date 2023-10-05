Man accused of killing Constable Asavela Mathe remains in police custody

The man accused of killing a police constable stationed at the Samora Machel police station appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court where his case was postponed to October 12. Mpumzi Nompetsheni, 30, is accused of killing policewoman Constable Asavela Mathe, 29.

Mathe’s naked body was found in Mfuleni on Sunday morning. She had allegedly been out with a friend visiting acquaintances in the area when the incident occurred. When Mfuleni police were alerted to an unknown body that was discovered in Malgas camp, Extension 4, in the early hours, they began investigating. Following a trail led them to a shack where Mathe’s clothes including her undergarments were found. During the investigation it was discovered Mathe was a member of the police.

“A 30-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested by Mfuleni police. Further investigations about the circumstances that led to her death are the subject of an investigation that has since been undertaken by the Western Cape DPCI (Hawks) investigators,” police said. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukani said the case was postponed at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday. Nompetsheni remains in custody. “The Blue Downs Regional Court has remanded Nompetsheni, 30, in custody pending formal bail application which will be on 12 October 2023. Nompetsheni is charged with murder of a 29-year-old policewoman which occurred in Mfuleni on Sunday, October 1, 2023”.