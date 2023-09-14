Man accused of killing SPCA vet to remain behind bars after bail is denied

Cape Town - The family of slain Cape of Good Hope SPCA vet Dr Natheem Jacobs say they are happy that the accused will remain behind bars. Jovan Williams has been in custody since May after handing himself in to the police. He was charged with the murder of Jacobs, which occurred on March 2.

The victim heard noises outside his home and when he went outside to investigate he reportedly got into an altercation with the accused, who allegedly stabbed him with an unknown sharp object. The accused will be waiting for the trial in jail after his bail bid was denied in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Natheem’s mother Zulykha Jacobs told the Cape Argus: “We are happy with that outcome; we didn’t really think he would be granted bail, but then with the current situation in our country, anything is possible.

“It brings us a little peace that he will remain behind bars. I’m sure his family were expecting he would come out because they wouldn’t have gone to the court. We do believe that justice has prevailed for this part, and now we wait for the trial to begin.” Dr Natheem Jacobs was murdered outside his home. Picture: Supplied During the bail application, it was revealed that Williams had a criminal past, and had used aliases. It was also confirmed that his family had a protection order against him, but despite that, his mother testified trying to prove that he has a home to go to. While Williams took the stand, he told the court that he had stabbed Jacobs in self-defence.

His defence lawyer, Thando Joni, said that his client had admitted to being at the scene that night. “It was self-defence, he (Williams) was being assaulted and he didn’t murder him – as much as he died, my client had no intention to kill him (Jacobs). “He acted in self-defence. When he was assaulted with a baseball bat, he stabbed him and he ran away from the scene. They were not allowed to beat my client, their duty was to call the police, they didn’t have the right to do that.”