Man accused of killing the son of president’s security boss has first court appearance

Cape Town – The man accused of murdering the son of the president's security boss has made his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court after he was arrested last week. Naftal Zandamela, 41, was taken into police custody on Thursday and formally charged at the weekend.

He is charged with the murder of Warren Samuel Rhoode on April 22. The Bellville man was visiting Delft when he was stabbed several times. His black VW Polo and cellphone were also stolen. In court it was revealed that the cellphone of the victim was found in possession of the accused’s girlfriend and that linked him to the murder.

Warren, whose father Wally Rhoode is the boss of the Presidential Protection Unit, had been reported missing for two weeks when his body was found in Tygerberg mortuary. Wally and his family members arrived at court and patiently waited until the domestic cases were done. The victim’s brother, Quinton, said his mom isn't doing well.

"My parents lost a child when I was 4, and this has devastated my mom. "She decided not to be in court but I wanted to see the man accused of my brother's murder. "We hope for a life sentence and we aren't sure if he was the only one responsible for the murder."