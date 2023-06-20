Man accused of killing Warren Rhoode abandons his bail bid

Cape Town - The man accused of killing Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protection unit head Wally Rhoode, has abandoned his bail application. Naftal Zandamela, 41, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The Mozambican national is accused of stabbing Warren, 30, whose body was discovered in Thubelisha, Delft in April. Naftal was arrested earlier this month by detectives from the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit following an extensive investigation into Warren’s death. His girlfriend was found with Warren’s Huawei phone, which she told police she got from him. This led to Naftal’s arrest.

Stabbed to death: Warren Rhoode, 30. File photo The suspect was back in the dock on Monday, where he ditched his bail application and the matter was postponed to September 7 for further investigation. During his last court appearance it was revealed that Naftal has several pending cases to his name. At the time of the alleged murder, he was out on parole after he was sentenced to 15 years for house robbery and has six outstanding warrants. His parole is believed to end in 2027. Speaking to the Daily Voice outside court, Warren’s brother Quinton said: “It’s a good thing for the community that someone who is accused of murder will not be roaming the streets. We will wait and will see what happens from there.”