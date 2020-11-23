Man accused of murdering Cape mom appears in Bishop Lavis court

Cape Town – A Cape Town man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a hard-working mother of two. The 36-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of Lauren Dryden. Dryden, 31, from Bonteheuwel, was robbed and murdered last Friday as she was waiting for her ride home from her place of work in Epping. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect. “Be advised that a 36-year-old man was arrested. He is due to appear in court on Monday on a charge of murder,” Van Wyk said. Speaking outside court, Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the community worked together on Friday to try to figure out who the suspect was. “As a community we are standing together,” he said. McKenzie said gender-based violence was a big issue, adding the breakdown of the criminal justice system needed to be addressed as the accused was not supposed to be able to commit this murder.

“There have been numerous other cases before court which he should have been put away for.

“We are here not only to support the family but to put pressure on the court system because it cannot fail this family again. It cannot fail another victim again. This guy must go to jail.

“He must spend the rest of his life in jail and never see the light of day. That young mother will never see the light of day ever again,” McKenzie said.

Lauren Dryden, 31, was robbed and killed last Friday near her place of work while waiting for her ride home after working the night shift. Photo: supplied

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the suspect had made a brief court appearance and that the matter had been postponed to next week.

“The accused appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).

“He is charged with murder and his case has been postponed to November 30, 2020, for bail information and for a legal representative from Legal Aid SA to come on board,” Ntabazalila said.

African News Agency (ANA)