Man accused of the murder of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse appears in court

Cape Town - The man accused of the murder of 8-year-old Reagan Gertse made a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court. Jakobus Petoors has been charged with kidnapping, rape and murder of Gertse in February 2020. Gertse’s body was found in a bush along a riverbank in Tulbagh in the Cape Winelands after he had been reported missing.

The State alleged that Petoors was the last person to be seen with Gertse. The State said that on the morning of February 29, 2020, Gertse was seen in the company of the accused. Later that day Gertse attended a party at the home of Amelia Booysen, which he later left. It is the State’s case that Gertse was seen an hour later with the accused. When he did not arrive home that evening, the alarm was raised as his parents became concerned about his absence.

A search later ensued which led to the discovery of the body in a nearby bushy area. The accused was previously convicted of rape and was out on parole when the crime occurred. At the time of his arrest Correctional Services confirmed that Petoors was serving a 12-year sentence for the rape of a 5-year-old boy in Paarl. He was released in November 2019 because he had fallen ill.