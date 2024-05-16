Man and 3 pet dogs missing at Bloubergstrand, uncle’s body washes up

Cape Town - A young man from Kathu in the Northern Cape and his three Dachshunds remain missing after they went fishing at Bloubergstrand. This after the body of his 47-year-old uncle washed up near the Blue Peter Hotel on Tuesday night.

It has been reported that Pierre Lotter, 23, and his uncle were last heard from about 6.30pm after going fishing on Kid’s Rock. Lotter’s grandmother, Marinda Lotter, took to social media on Wednesday, posting a desperate prayer for her grandson. “The men went fishing when a wave knocked Pierre and his uncle from the rocks. Please pray that Pierre will be found alive,” she said.

The Table Bay NSRI said they were contacted by Lotter’s relatives for help. “It was determined that the two men from Kathu and their three Dachshund dogs had been fishing at Kid's Rock, off-shore of Bloubergstrand, in the vicinity of the Blue Peter Hotel. “NSRI Melkbosstrand activated crew who responded to investigate and on arriving in the area, following a brief search, the 47-year-old man was found lifeless on the beach near the Blue Peter Hotel,” the NSRI said.

“NSRI medics initiated CPR. The City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated. CPR continued on the man while a search for the missing man and the dogs was commenced. “After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, sadly he was declared deceased by paramedics.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the SAPS Water Policing and Diving Services, Table View SAPS, Cape Town Fire and Rescue, Law Enforcement and other rescue teams were continuing with the search.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was last known to have been wearing a cream in colour shirt. He can also be identified by tattoos on his inner arm,” said Van Wyk. The City on Wednesday referred the Cape Argus to the statement from the NSRI. NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander Hein Köhne said despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search, there remained no sign of the missing man and the dogs yesterday.

“We believe that they had reached the rock at low tide but during the incoming high tide, which peaked at 8.30pm, we suspect that somewhere between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, they may have tried to swim across the channel,” Köhne said. Anyone with information that could assist police in the search for Lotter was kindly requested to contact Table View SAPS at 021 521 3338 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Meanwhile, the family of 23-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke, who disappeared on February 15, 2023, has given up on finding him alive.

Speaking to the Cape Argus on Wednesday, family spokesperson Kerry Weidemann said they did not think authorities were putting in enough effort into finding Frischke and assisting the family. “If they can deploy hundreds of people to search for a criminal, why is it difficult for them to do so for Nick? We have looked in every shelter in Cape Town and no one is assisting the family. “This situation is very painful for the family, especially his mother, who is not here in South Africa and she always communicates with us regarding the search,“Weidemann said.