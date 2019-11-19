Today Tripod and his adopted owner, Van den Heever, 75, are on a mission to raise funds for the first Paws Day to be held early next year to try to raise funds for dogs in shelters.
“In 2013, Tripod, a three-legged rescue dog, and I embarked on a journey of more than 2000km.
“We wanted to raise awareness of the problems faced by disabled dogs and people, and wanted to test whether we could turn the long walk into a fund-raising event for disabled dogs and people at a later stage,” Van den Heever said.
He said Paws Day had the same principle as Casual Day - the aim to create awareness of disabled dogs while garnering support from businesses and interested parties.