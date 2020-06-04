Man and woman busted in Wellington with mandrax tablets worth R11 000

Cape Town - The Western Cape provincial police have reported that SA Police Service (SAPS) officers achieved significant successes in the Cape Winelands as well as Mitchells Plain and Nyanga in Cape Town this week. On Monday, as the country entered level 3 of its coronavirus lockdown, members of the Flying Squad reacted to information about a stolen firearm in Nyanga just after 8pm. Officers found a white Toyota Avanza and as they approached the vehicle two suspects jumped out and tried to flee. The two responding officers caught the suspects and arrested them. They searched the vehicle and confiscated a stolen firearm and 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Fortunately, the serial number of the firearm was partially intact. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said the suspects were detained at the Nyanga SAPS police station.

“The two suspects, aged 30 and 40, were arrested and detained at Nyanga SAPS. The firearm, ammunition and white Toyota Avanza were handed in as exhibits,” Van Wyk said.

Firearm and ammunition retrieved in Nyanga, Cape Town. Photo: SAPS

On Tuesday, while conducting various operations, the Winelands Cluster Crime Prevention Unit arrested a number suspects for the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and dealing in drugs.

In Paarl-East, a 20-year-old man was arrested during a stop-and-search operation when he was found to be in possession of a 9mm firearm with its serial number filed off and two rounds of ammunition in the magazine. He was arrested and will be detained as police investigate.

Firearm seized in Paarl-East. Photo: SAPS

In a separate operation conducted in the Wellington area, a man and a woman, both in their late 20s, were arrested for the possession of 247 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R11,000 (US$646).

“The suspects are due to appear in the Wellington Magistrate's Court for the possession and dealing in drugs, once charged," Van Wyk said.

Elsewhere in the province, members of the Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling in Sentinel Street in Tafelsig when they received information about a man who was suspected of being in possession of an illegal firearm.

The man, who fled when he saw the police officers, was arrested and found with a firearm and ammunition in his possession.

“When the suspect saw the (SAPS) members he ran into a yard. The members apprehended the suspect and took him to where he was standing and found a silver 7.65mm firearm with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

“The 27-year-old male was arrested and he faces charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He is expected to appear in court once charged,” Van Wyk added.

Firearm seized in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. Photo: SAPS