Man appears in Bellville court for allegedly murdering Delft cop

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A 23-year-old man has appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court for allegedly murdering an off duty police officer. Craig Amon from Surburban in Delft faces charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm, the National Porsecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed. Provincial police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the shooting incident took place on Ravel Street in Delft South, but it was unclear what the motive was. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) which took over the investigation, 40-year-old Constable Khangelani Mangqabini, who was stationed at the Mowbray police station, was declared dead in hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds last Friday. Hawks spokeswoman Zinzi Hani said Amon was handed over at the Delft police station by his attorney on Sunday.

Provincial spokesman for the NPA Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Amon’s appearance in court and said the matter had been postponed to March 30.

The acting provincial head of the Hawks in Western Cape province, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, has condemned the latest killing of yet another police officer in Cape Town.

In February, two members of the South African Police Service, a constable and sergeant, were murdered in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein while conducting patrols.

The officers were declared dead on the scene and their firearms were stolen.

Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have relating to the latest incident.

African News Agency (ANA)