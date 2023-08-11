Man appears in court for the massacre of five people in Paarl

Cape Town - The man arrested for the murders of five people in Mbekweni has made his first appearance in court. Makhaya Cekiso was arrested after Olwethu Sompani, 34, his girlfriend Zimkhitha Solani, 39, and her two children – 14-year-old Ntlantla Solani and 12-year-old Simphiwe Solani – as well as friend Chandre Horn, 32, were shot on Monday night.

Sompani’s aunt Vuyokazi Mfiki said the five were in a shack when the incident happened. “We don’t know who exactly he was looking for because the suspect killed all five people. We are still trying to find out that information. “We are still shocked about the murder and would like the police to investigate the motive.

“The police informed us that there was a person taken in for questioning, but they never confirmed the arrest.” She said a relative informed her about the murder. “When I went to the house I found Chandre lying by the gate, she was already dead at the time. I couldn’t see the others as the police barred me, I will only be able to see the bodies today or early next week.”

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit were hard at work in probing the circumstances of the massacre. “At around 11.15pm on Wednesday, police members responded to a complaint of several gunshots fired at a residence in Chris Hani Street when they discovered the bodies of three male victims aged 12, 14 and 34, and two female victims aged 32 and 39. “The motive for the multiple murders has yet to be determined. At this stage there is no indication that the incident is linked to the taxi strike in the province.”