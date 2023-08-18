Man arrested after his girlfriend was found dead in his bed

Cape Town - A family is reeling after a young woman was found dead a her boyfriend’s residence. Yoleka Xokashe, 23, was last seen alive on Saturday night; the next time she was seen, she was dead in Edward Ngwenya’s bed, in Philippi East.

He is accused of lying to his neighbours and the victim’s family, telling them she was injured while she was drunk. Xokashe’s grief-stricken sister Nontuthuzelo said: “I last saw her on Thursday when I left for my boyfriend’s place. She apparently also went to her boyfriend. “On Saturday, she went back home to change and went out drinking with her boyfriend.”

Nonthuthuzelo said the boyfriend kept telling his neighbours that the victim was injured. “A neighbour saw him walking with my two-year-old niece and asked where he was going with the child. “He said my sister arrived at his place very drunk, he told her Yoleka was injured but still sleeping.

“The neighbour went inside and found her in bed but she wouldn’t wake up. My uncle also went to check on Yoleka.” Edward Ngwenya arrested for murder The devastated sister said another neighbour also checked on Xokashe. “He felt that she had no pulse, he went to call my brother, they found out she had two deep stab wounds in the back of the head.

“It looked like she had been cleaned and redressed because she was wearing different clothes. “He told the police he found her passed out near a dam, she was full of blood and then he carried her home. “Later the police found Yoleka’s bloody clothes behind his wardrobe, a mop and water also with blood.”

Ngwenya reportedly stood by his word that Xokashe was injured before he found her. “The police took him in for questioning and they ended up charging him with her murder. “We are deeply saddened by this, she didn’t deserve to die this way, she has left her young daughter.