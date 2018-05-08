Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police Property Crimes Task Team received information earlier on Wednesday about illegal drug activity at Villa Italia at Century City.
"Officers followed up and upon arrival, found a man standing next to a red Renault fitting the description the informant had provided," said Metro Police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons.
READ MORE: Sentencing delay for #ZaraHector’s killers
READ MORE: Sentencing delay for #ZaraHector’s killers
"Officers then stopped and searched the vehicle and they found three parcels of cocaine hidden inside the wheel mags of the vehicle."
It was later confirmed that the drugs have a street value of R369 000. The officers then requested to search the suspect’s flat and found various rolls of sellotape, small Ziploc bags, three cellphones, a platform kitchen scale and R2 850 in cash.
A 46-year-old male was arrested for possession of a dangerous dependence-producing substance and detained at Milnerton SAPS.
Cape Argus