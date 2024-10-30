Man arrested for cruelty after puppy’s ears cropped

Cape Town - A man was arrested at his Edgemead home after concerns were raised over treatment of his four-month-old American Bully puppy. The 31-year-old man was arrested on 25 October 2024, after being involved in an incident where Troy, his American Bully, was maimed when his ears were cropped.

Cropping is described as a cosmetic surgery to change an animal's appearance. While some argue it enhances the appearance of particular breeds, some believe that it makes their dogs look more aggressive because it is commonly associated with dogs used for fighting purposes. Residents raised concerns after noticing that Troy’s ears had been removed, while just a few days prior, they were still intact.

Inspector Werner Taljaard, from the SPCA who spearheaded the investigation found that the owner hired a third party for R3500 to perform the ear cropping procedure in his home. The owner admitted that the procedure lasted about an hour and was performed in his entertainment room. The owner was arrested and criminal charges were laid against him at Bothasig police station.

The SPCA explains that the owner was arrested in accordance with Section 2(1)(a) of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, where it explains that it is a criminal offence to maim any animal. “Maiming is defined as causing permanent and unnecessary harm, by disfiguring an animal or removing a body part. The South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) also prohibits veterinarians from engaging in ear cropping for cosmetic purposes, classifying such actions as unethical.” Troy has since been seized for a thorough veterinary examination and to ensure his well-being.

The SPCA will document the extent of his injuries for legal purposes. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the suspect appeared at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court and was granted R1000 bail yesterday(TUE). The case was postponed for further investigation.

Abraham said while they see less instances of cropping, this is still more often than would like to. “There is nothing “cool” about this.” Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, confirms the City’s Animal Control Unit assisted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA with the case of animal cruelty.

“The suspect was arrested and charges of animal cruelty were opened by the SPCA.” Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms Bothasig police opened an animal cruelty case for further investigation. [email protected]