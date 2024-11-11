Man arrested for vandalism at mountain parking area

Cape Town - A man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today following a reckless act of vandalism that occurred at the Kloofnek parking area of Table Mountain. The suspect is accused of shattering a vehicle’s windscreen with a chair on Saturday, leaving witnesses shocked and prompting immediate police intervention.

A video shared on the Take Back Our Mountains Facebook page shows the man, who appears to be intoxicated, breaking the windshield of a white vehicle thought to be a BMW. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed two cases of malicious damage to property have been lodged. “According to reports, a person who seemed to be under the influence of alcohol damaged the windows of vehicles at Signal Hill, Kloofnek Road, Cape Town. The adult person was arrested and detained at Cape Town Central SAPS,” he said.

JP Louw, SANParks spokesperson, said the incident was reported to them via WhatsApp. “To continue its fight against crime, SANParks also started implementing a Safety and Awareness Campaign at Table Mountain National Park in collaboration with the SAPS, City of Cape Town Metro Police, SANParks Honorary Rangers, Working on Fire, SANParks Volunteers and neighbourhood watch groups.” Louw said the arrest followed two robbery incidents on the Pipe Track and Deer Park hiking trails within the Northern Section of Table Mountain National Park, where one victim sustained injuries inflicted by five assailants.