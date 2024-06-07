Man beats a dog 33 times with a brush in Green Point

Cape Town - A Green Point resident is expected to appear in court for animal cruelty, after hitting a dog 33 times with a brush. This comes after a video showing the 34-year-old performing the gruesome act allegedly on May 23 was circulated on social media this week.

After the Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted to the clip, they removed the dog named Waffles from the premises. Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said: “A Green Point man has been arrested and faces charges of animal cruelty after the Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a disturbing video showing him cruelly beating a Boston Terrier. “The footage, which was received by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, depicts the man subjecting the dog to a relentless beating with a wooden, bristled brush.

“The video, which is one minute and 59 seconds long, begins with the dog lying petrified on a concrete floor. The man initially hits the dog once, then proceeds to remove the dog’s jersey, (which we presume was offering a measure of padding), survey his surroundings, and lift the dog by the scruff of his neck. “The man hits the cowering dog a total of 33 times before he finally wriggles from his grasp and runs for the refuge of his kennel.” Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“We can confirm that a 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals on Wednesday. “The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge,” Swartbooi said. Sea Point City Improvement District (CID) chairperson Jacques Weber said they were made aware of the incident on Tuesday.

“I tried not to watch the video, as I cannot watch someone hurt an innocent animal. “It is really the cutest dog. I saw pictures of him on Wednesday, and he is doing well despite what he has gone through—how can people be so cruel? “The important takeaway message is that the dog was removed and the owner arrested because people in the building came forward, managed to get a video (it is needed), and reported it to the SPCA, who then jumped into action immediately,” Weber said.