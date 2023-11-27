Man caught on camera defecating next to car after vandalising it

Cape Town - A Kensington resident was left shocked when she caught a man who broke her car window and then defecated next to it. The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 4:20pm.

Maureen Voigt Hartogh said her car was parked in front of her home. “Our car which stands in front of our house was vandalised at 4.22pm in broad daylight on Friday. Unfortunately, our cameras were off, but thanks to our neighbours at the mosque next to us, we managed to get footage. “A young man vandalised our car, by smashing in the window with a massive rock and proceeding to poo against the car. He wore a red T-shirt and jeans. Unfortunately, the image of his face is blurred as the camera is a distance away. After he vandalised our car he proceeded to chase a man walking past our home.

“I shudder to think what he could have done if it were a child or woman passing him. He is definitely a threat to our community.” Hartogh explained after posting the incident on Facebook she received numerous tips. “People told me they recognised him and I sent the information to the police.

“I pray for that young man because there is clearly something wrong with him. No normal person would do that. “The drug lords have really messed up our communities, we can only assume that he was on drugs or drunk at the time of the incident. “The worst part is pooping in the street, it is very scary. Thankfully the mosque cameras were working and now he will be taken to a facility where he might get the help he needs.”

Suspect broke the window of a parked car before relieving himself next to it in Kensington. Picture: Supplied Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg said crime like that requires a joint approach. “For the woman to have identified the suspect is an indication that she is playing her role as an active citizen by virtue of having security cameras and being alert. And that is what we want our residents to be, active and alert. Criminals always prey on the weak, or those they think won’t be home.