Man charged with the murder of five people in Khayelitsha released on bail

Cape Town - One of the alleged gunmen facing multiple counts of murder for the mass shooting in Endlovini, Khayelitsha has been granted R8 000 bail, with strict conditions, in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Madoda Zwayi, 34, was the first person arrested for the mass shooting that took place in New Monwabisi Park informal settlement.

Four men and a woman were gunned down early on March 14. Zwayi made his first appearance in court on April 13, when he was charged with five counts of murder. He convinced the court that he would not pose a threat to further investigations. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The accused was granted bail despite the State’s vigorous opposition to the application.

“There were strict conditions attached to the bail, which include that the accused must stay out of Khayelitsha except when he has to appear in court, to sign at the local police station three times a week, and not to leave the province without the prior knowledge of and notifying the investigating officer, and not to interfere with witnesses,” he said. Zwayi’s co-accused, Thembani Kobe, 28, and Sipho Mgijima, 25, joined him in the dock on May 13. Mgijima was arrested after police tracked him down in the Eastern Cape, while Kobe was arrested in Khayelitsha. Besides the five counts of murder, Kobe faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after the firearm believed to be the murder weapon was found in his possession.

The two abandoned their bail application but the State confirmed that if they wished to bring one, it would be opposed. The three men will appear in court on August 3. Thando Shuba, who remains the only accused in the mass shooting that killed six people in Enkanini – days after the shooting in Endlovini – has also been granted bail. Police have yet to arrest suspects in the mass shooting that took place on May 8, when another six people were gunned down in Site C, Khayelitsha.