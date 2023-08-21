Man crashes into film crew vehicle in Brooklyn while being ‘shot at’

Cape Town - A driver trying to escape a drive-by shooting crashed into a vehicle belonging to a film crew in Brooklyn, near Milnerton. The accident happened in Luanda Street, Brooklyn, as the man was escaping “a drive-by shooting” not far from Bert’s Tavern.

Brooklyn Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Justin Komhle said police, together with ER24 paramedics and a Fire and Rescue Service team, attended a scene involving a light-motor vehicle and a van. “An unknown man collided into a van belonging to Bioscope Films, causing it to overturn as he was driving at high speed coming from Luanda Street and moving towards Koeberg Road. He claimed that he was dropping off one of his passengers when they all came under attack. “Apparently, they fired shots, forcing him to crouch down behind the steering wheel before he attempted to drive to a place of safety. He then jumped a stop sign and collided with a van, causing it to overturn, ending up on the opposite side of the road.”

Komhle said they could not comment much about what had happened before the collision but the driver said that he was the target. A member of the residents’ association in Brooklyn, who spoke anonymously, said the area was seeing a lot of criminal activities. “That specific area where the incident happened is known for gangs, namely the 28s. There are also rumours that the Junky Funky Kids are also moving into that territory, but that has not been confirmed yet.”