Man dies in house fire he allegedly started

Cape Town - A 52-year-old Kraaifontein man has died in a house fire that broke out while with his girlfriend, leaving his widow with questions over the circumstances. Makhosi Mncube died on Saturday evening in Wallacedene.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services said they received a call at 6.22pm of a house alight in Grootboom Street, and crews from Bellville, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein attended the scene. “The structure and contents were severely damaged. “Two females sustained injuries. “One adult male, whose body was found inside the house, sustained fatal burn wounds and was declared deceased by Fire Service medics.

“It is alleged that the husband set the house alight. The scene was handed over to the SAPS for investigation,” the City said. Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said they have opened an inquest. “The 52-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene, while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “ Widow, Nokuthula Mncube, said she last spoke to her husband hours before the incident. Widow Nokuthula Mncube. picture Solly Lottering “He called me to ask where I was and I told him I was in Bloekombos.

“He said ‘if I needed a life I should call him’. “I then received a call that my house was on fire. “When I got home I found the firefighters and the police.

“Makhosi died just by the door, like he was trying to get out.” The grieving woman said they had been separated at the time of Mncube’s death. “We had been married for five years, we separated in 2019. He assaulted me and then I left him.

“Recently, we were talking about getting back together when he passed away. “I know that at the time he had a girlfriend and he told me he informed her that he wanted to get back to me,” she said. Upon hearing that her husband allegedly started the fire at the two-bedroom house they shared, she said: “I don’t know anything about that, I don’t think he would be that angry that he would decide to burn things that we worked hard for.”

Mncube’s neighbour, who refused to be named, said: “I don’t know what happened but we think that there was a faulty wire and that is what started the fire. A bottle with petrol was found inside the house and that is what accelerated the fire.” Anyone with any information is requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected]