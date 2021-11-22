Man drowns at Silvermine Dam over the weekend

Cape Town - The police are investigating a fatal drowning at the Silvermine Dam over the weekend. The victim, a 24-year-old man, had been swimming in the dam with his girlfriend and friends at the time of the incident.

South African National Parks has since reopened entry to Silvermine Nature Reserve, following its temporary closure on Saturday due to the drowning incident. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), who responded to the incident supported by the City’s rescue services, a police diving unit and Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) collaborated to recover the body of the young man from the dam, which is situated on a popular hiking trail. NSRI Kommetjie station commander Johnathan Bakker said: “On Saturday, the NSRI Kommetjie duty crew were activated following a report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam, Silvermine Nature Reserve.

“We dispatched our sea rescue vehicle towing the sea rescue craft IL Batello, and NSRI Strandfontein dispatched a sea rescue vehicle towing the sea rescue craft Sharon, supported by the SAPS, TMNP rangers, Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad, and the City’s Fire and Rescue Services, Fire Dive Unit and Disaster Risk Management. “On arrival, rescue officials confirmed that a 24-year-old male from Retreat had disappeared underwater while swimming with his girlfriend and two friends. They had tried to reach him before he disappeared underwater,” said Bakker. The police have since opened an inquest docket for investigation, and are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Police divers were called to the area earlier this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the medical personnel. “Kirstenhof Police registered an inquest for further investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” Meanwhile, in Betty’s Bay, NSRI rescue divers recovered the body of a 46-year-old Eerste River resident whom they believe died while diving along on the shoreline at Draad Baai.