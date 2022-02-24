Man found guilty of rape and murder of woman in George

Cape Town - The man accused of the rape and murder of 37-year-old Bianca Matroos was found guilty on both counts in the George Circuit High Court. Revticken Patrick Muller, 40, was also charged with kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances after Matroos’s body was discovered between concrete blocks at an open field at the George Riding Club on November 17, 2019.

The State’s case included evidence from 18 witnesses along with video footage. The cause of death was confirmed to be blunt-force head and chest injuries and aspiration of blood. Surveillance footage captured Matroos and Muller having relations at a club in George on the evening of November 14, 2019. The footage also showed Muller steering Matroos out of the club, where they had an altercation. It showed Muller assisting Matroos into a red vehicle.

Sefaans Juries testified that he was with Muller and Andries Jakobus on the night of November 14, 2019, and they were together at the club, where Matroos got into the vehicle and left with them. Juries testified that they dropped Muller and Matroos off at a mosque in the early hours of November 15, 2019. Testimony from Enzyl Jacobs placed Muller opposite the George Riding Club on November 15, 2019. He told the court he met Muller there and that his pants were stained with mud on the knees, and his arms and the front of his t-shirt were also stained.

A video recording from Margaret Grady that captured a man in a red t-shirt, cream pants and baseball cap walking on the open field opposite the George Riding Club was also handed in as evidence by the State. Dr Mariette Hurst testified that a fracture in Matroos’s skull was caused by severe blunt force with an object such as concrete blocks. She noted the aspiration of blood found in the victim’s airway and testified that injuries found on Matroos’s mouth were consistent with her mouth being closed with a hand.