Man guilty of causing property damage worth more than R1m during Botrivier protest









Fungwana was arrested by members of the Public Order Policing (POP) during a public protest carried out on N2 highway on the 7th June 2018. Picture: Hawks/Supplied Cape Town – Luwandiso Fungwana, 30, appeared in Caledon Magistrate’s Court on charges of Assault GBH, Public violence and Malicious Damage to Property. According to the Hawks the cost of the manage to property was valued at over a million rand. Fungwana was arrested by members of the Public Order Policing (POP) during a public protest carried out on N2 highway on the 7th June 2018. The community members of the informal settlement at New France, in Botivier, barricaded the N2 highway with rocks in demonstration of their unhappiness about government housing assistance. Two vehicles from the first crime responders, one being the Caledon Traffic Department as well as the Caledon Vispol were parked nearby, whilst members were patrolling and monitoring the situation, awaiting the arrival of the POP team from Paarl.

A group formed up next to the parked SAPS and Traffic vehicles, they overturned both vehicles and set them alight. The members of the POP chased the group into the nearby mountain, Fungwana who also assaulted a VISPOL members, by throwing stones at them, was identified as one of the persons who overturned the SAPS vehicle before it was set alight.

The matter was referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State investigating team (CATS) for further probe following his arrest. Fungwana was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to five (5) years direct imprisonment on the 27th September 2019. Furthermore, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The community members of the informal settlement at New France, in Botivier, barricaded the N2 highway with rocks in demonstration of their unhappiness about government housing assistance. Picture: Hawks/Supplied

