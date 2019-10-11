Cape Town – Luwandiso Fungwana, 30, appeared in Caledon Magistrate’s Court on charges of Assault GBH, Public violence and Malicious Damage to Property.
According to the Hawks the cost of the manage to property was valued at over a million rand.
Fungwana was arrested by members of the Public Order Policing (POP) during a public protest carried out on N2 highway on the 7th June 2018.
The community members of the informal settlement at New France, in Botivier, barricaded the N2 highway with rocks in demonstration of their unhappiness about government housing assistance.
Two vehicles from the first crime responders, one being the Caledon Traffic Department as well as the Caledon Vispol were parked nearby, whilst members were patrolling and monitoring the situation, awaiting the arrival of the POP team from Paarl.