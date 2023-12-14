Man gunned down at N1 City mall: ‘He is in a critical condition’

Cape Town - A Pakistani man is fighting for his life after three men followed him and shot him as he was on his way to a bank at N1 City. A source close to the victim said he was going to deposit a large sum of money for his boss on Wednesday.

“This was a robbery. They shot him and he was rushed to hospital. He is in a critical condition. His family and friends keep checking with doctors as to his condition,” the source said. Shoppers took the traumatic experience to Facebook and expressed their shock. One of them said they saw the robbery as it unfolded: “All I'm going to say is that it’s that time of the year. I have just witnessed a grown man being chased down, robbed and shot in the back, right at the entrance of Checkers.”

N1 City confirmed the incident. “We are supporting the police where we can. We are letting them do their investigation.” Three men opened fire at shoppers at N1 City in Goodwood earlier today, injuring two people.Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Goodwood police responded to a complaint on Wednesday December 13 and upon their arrival at a local shopping complex at about 10.30am, they found an unknown man close to a retail store who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Reports suggested that the victim was on his way to a financial institution to make a cash deposit. Upon walking to the entrance of the building, three unknown armed men reportedly jumped out of a vehicle, firing numerous gunshots at the victim, causing serious injuries. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service. Goodwood police are investigating an attempted murder.” Swartbooi said it was unclear, at this stage, whether the victim's money was taken from him.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut previously told the members of the public to be vigilant during the festive season. “As the calendar year draws to a close, ushering in the festive season period, SAPS in the Western Cape in line with the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan would like all inhabitants, shoppers and holiday makers to remain vigilant at all times in the interest of their safety.