Man hands himself over to police for killing Athlone veterinarian Natheem Jacobs

Cape Town - The man accused of killing Athlone veterinarian Natheem Jacobs has handed himself over to police after seeing his picture in the Daily Voice. Just hours after the latest edition of the newspaper hit the streets on Monday, Javon Williams, 39, who had been on the run for months, walked into the Athlone police station and handed himself over.

He said he read in the newspaper that he was wanted. Jacobs, 27, died two months ago after a fight broke out when Williams allegedly tried to steal the wheels from a car owned by Jacobs’s wife. His family said he had awoken to sounds in the night, and when he and other relatives went to confront the perpetrators a fight broke out and Jacobs was stabbed. He died on the way to a hospital.

Javon Williams, 39, who had been on the run for months, walked into the Athlone police station and handed himself over. Picture: Supplied. Officer Adrian Pretorius of the Western Cape SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Unit told the newspaper on Sunday that the police needed help to catch Williams, who is from Bokmakierie. Pretorious said Williams was part of a wheel theft syndicate and the team uncovered his identity and address. However, each time police went to his home, Williams could not be found.

“After the Daily Voice came out he just walked into Athlone SAPS and said he saw his picture in the paper. He claimed he knew nothing about the murder and remained quiet about who his accomplices were. “He will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court (today) and will face charges of murder and theft. The investigation continues,” Pretorious said.

Dr Natheem Jacobs died after being permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before his death. Picture: Monique Jacobs’s widow, Iman Levy, said: “As a family, we are filled with immense gratitude upon learning about the arrest of the perpetrator. We extend our eternal appreciation to the Daily Voice for their publication, which undoubtedly played a significant role in capturing the culprit. “Additionally, we are incredibly thankful to the public for sharing the article across various platforms. “We kindly request the public’s support during the upcoming court proceedings on Wednesday. We firmly believe that Javon should not be granted bail.