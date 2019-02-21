A man, believed to be in his 60s, was hospitalized on Thursday morning following an incident on a beach in Tableview, Western Cape. Picture: ER24/Supplied

Cape Town - A man, believed to be in his 60s, was hospitalized on Thursday morning following a kitesurfing incident on a beach in Tableview, Western Cape.



ER24 paramedics, along with Life Healthcare, received the emergency call and immediately responded, arriving at 11h10.





On arrival, paramedics found the patient lying on the beach surrounded by members of the public.





It is understood that the man been kite surfing when he experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness. A fellow kitesurfer rescued the man and brought him to the beach.





Paramedics assessed the man and found that he was in a critical condition.





The man was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Mediclinic Milnerton for urgent care.





In a separate incident on Monday, two men were left seriously injured when the truck they were travelling overturned on the R44 in Paarl, Western Cape.





ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the truck leaning over on its left side on the side of the road. Two men were found lying a short distance away.





Paramedics assessed the men and found that one had sustained serious injuries while the second man was found to be in a critical condition.





The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the men were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.





