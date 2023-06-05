Man in court for the murder of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard

Cape Town - A man has been apprehended for the murder of the son of the boss of the Presidential Protection Service.
Warren Samuel Rhoode’s body was found at Tygerberg mortuary weeks after he was reported missing.
Rhoode is the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard.
He visited a friend in Eindhoven, Delft, and was reported missing on April 23.
His body was found with stab wounds and recorded as a John Doe until his family identified him.
Last week, the police offered a reward for information which might lead to an arrest.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a 41-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court this morning.
“This after he was charged with the murder of Warren Rhoode, whose body was discovered in Delft in April.
“The suspect, a Mozambican national, was taken in for questioning by Serious and Violent Crimes detectives on Thursday, June 1, following an extensive investigation into the disappearance and subsequent discovery of 31-year-old Rhoode’s body in Thubelisha, Delft,” she said.
“In the past week, police offered a reward of R50 000 for any information that could lead to the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators of the murder of the deceased person.
“At the time of Rhoode’s disappearance he was driving a black VW Polo sedan that is yet to be recovered. The motive is believed to be robbery, with detectives still pursuing all other available leads.”