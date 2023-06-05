Man in court for the murder of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard

Cape Town - A man has been apprehended for the murder of the son of the boss of the Presidential Protection Service. Warren Samuel Rhoode’s body was found at Tygerberg mortuary weeks after he was reported missing.

Rhoode is the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard. He visited a friend in Eindhoven, Delft, and was reported missing on April 23. His body was found with stab wounds and recorded as a John Doe until his family identified him.

Last week, the police offered a reward for information which might lead to an arrest. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a 41-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court this morning. “This after he was charged with the murder of Warren Rhoode, whose body was discovered in Delft in April.