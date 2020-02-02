Eben Kotze’s appeal was heard before a full bench in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
Kotze was convicted on November 28, 2018 of raping and murdering Crystal Ann Newman, 23, on August 15, 2014. Judge Babalwa Mantame sentenced him on December 1, 2016 to two 15-year jail terms, one for the murder and the other for rape. Ten years of the rape sentence would run concurrently, meaning he would serve 20 years in jail.
Kotze’s legal representative, Christiaan Brand, submitted that the state pathologist, during the trial, had conceded that Kotze could have had consensual sex with Newman.
“The victim’s mother’s evidence was that she was addicted to tik. The appellant says the victim was aggressive from the time they met on the day in question,” Brand said.