One person died when police tried to stop a confrontation between train commuters and residents living next to a railway line, in Langa. Picture: Mthuthuzeli Ntseku/Cape Argus

Cape Town - One person died when police tried to stop a confrontation between train commuters and residents living next to a railway line, in Langa in the early hours of on Wednesday. Happy Valley informal settlement residents alleged they have been victims of train commuters’ mischief, such as throwing stones at their shacks.

One of the committee members, who asked not to be named, said earlier this week, they reported this hooliganism to Langa train station officials.

“Our committee reported these incidents, as we received numerous complaints from people with shacks close to the railway line,” he said

One of the shack dwellers, who lives close to the railway, said at one point three of the train commuters jumped on top of his shack in the early hours of the morning.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA suspended train services on Kapteinsklip and Chris Hani lines, terminating at Langa and Bonteheuwel stations. Spokesperson Riana Scott said representatives of police, Metrorail Protection Services and Prasa technical teams were on site to assess the situation.

“As soon as the situation is calm and the line is safe for rail operations, the service will resume,” Scott said

Police spokesperson Siyabulele Malo said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation following the death of a 31-year-old male in Langa.

“According to available information, members attached to Langa SAPS attended a protest at Happy Valley informal settlement in Langa, where protesters were burning tyres near the railway line,” he said.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mpendulo Ngxumza on 0798809812.

* Anyone with information can also call Crime Stop 086001011, their nearest police station or SMS Crimeline on 32211.

[email protected]