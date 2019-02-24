Accused Mondre Fakier, Brandon-Lee Horn, Faizel Samuels, Francois Engelbrecht & Edwin Theron face up to 47 charges including rape, kidnapping & robbery. File picture.

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court heard chilling testimony of how a husband was locked in the boot of his car after being hijacked, allegedly by men who were intent on raping his wife. They escaped only because the husband managed to disconnect the car’s fuel pump while the suspects were driving, scaring off the attackers.

The group of men are alleged to have terrorised couples along the False Bay Coast, from Macassar to Gordon’s Bay, for a period of three months from August to October in 2016, hijacking couples, robbing them, and raping the women while their partners were locked in the boot of their cars.

Mondre Fakier, Brandon-Lee Horn, Faizel Samuels, Francois Engelbrecht and Edwin Theron face up to 47 charges including several charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and rape.

It is alleged that they targeted about six couples and a group of three people in separate incidents.

The modus operandi was to hold the couples at gunpoint or knifepoint, rob them of any valuables, shove the men in the boot while they forced the women in front, thereafter driving off to an area where the rapes occurred.

On Thursday, a woman, who cannot be named, told the court of how she and her husband were attacked in Gordon’s Bay by two men, on October 4, 2016. She said the men were dressed in black tracksuit pants and hoodies, the one man wore a black hoodie, while the other wore a white one.

She pointed Samuels out as a man who resembled one of the attackers.

“His face resembles that of the one who wore the white hoodie, but I can’t be sure that it is him,” she said trying hard not to look at the dock where Samuels stood.

The woman told the court she and her husband were in the car when the men came to them pointing a firearm.

“I got in between the armed man and my husband and pleaded that my husband co-operate. They forced him to the boot. They told me to go and sit at the back passenger seat,” she said.

As the car drove on, it started jerking and came to an immediate stop.

“They told me to keep my head down, they searched the car and found nothing but my old phone and one cigarette. They took the cigarette and took off on foot,” she said.

[email protected]