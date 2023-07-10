Man mysteriously shot dead in the midst of a Khayelitsha protest

Cape Town - Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was found after a protest on Thursday, on the corner of Japhta Masemola Road and Mew Way in Khayelitsha. Site C ward councillor Khayalethu Kamathe said the man had a bag with him, which indicated he might have been on his way to work, not part of the protest.

The protest resulted in the closure of the N2 inbound and outbound, not far from Mew Way Hall in Khayelitsha. Kamathe said it seemed the man was from RR section in Site B. “It is shocking as to how one person can lie dead right where the protesting was taking place and no one saw anything. “What are the chances of that man being followed by someone carrying a gun and having them shoot him right where there were lots of officials available?