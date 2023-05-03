Man nabbed with 344 unpolished diamonds, 1030 unpolished rubies in suitcase on N7 in Klawer

Cape Town - A forty-three-year-old man is expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court this week following his arrest on Tuesday for the possession of a bounty of diamonds and precious gems and stones. According to police, the suspect was apprehended by police officers attached to the Operation Restore unit on Tuesday morning on the N7 in the small rural community of Klawer.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Police members attached to the SAPS Operation Restore were conducting a roadblock on the N7 in Klawer on Tuesday morning where they stopped and searched vehicles.” Twigg said during the operation, police stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum, which was transporting several passengers. “One of the occupants of the Quantum’s luggage was searched, and the members found 344 unpolished diamonds and 1030 unpolished rubies in his luggage. A 43-year-old man was arrested for the illegal possession of precious stones.”

Twigg said the value of the diamonds is yet to be determined, and that once charged, the suspect would be due in court to face the charges brought against him. Rubies. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said during the operation, police stopped and searched a Toyota Quantum, which was transporting several passengers. The small town of Klawer made headlines last year when a 57-year-old man, Daniel Smit, was arrested for the gruesome murder of a town teen, 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk. Smit, who is still on trial for the murder of van Wyk, was arrested after the 13-year-old’s dismembered body was discovered by police in a drain at his home days after the teen went missing.