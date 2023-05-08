Man parading firearm in Long Street in the CBD caught by City officers

Cape Town - The City’s Law Enforcement officers have taken a man into custody after he paraded a firearm in the CBD’s Long Street on Sunday.
The man was allegedly spotted threatening to shoot people when officers intervened.
Law Enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said: “The officers spotted the suspect walking towards them with both hands behind his back.
“The officers approached him and he laughed, telling them he was a SAPS member. However, SAPS members later confirmed he was not.”
The man’s firearm, containing five live rounds of ammunition, was confiscated.
Another suspect brandishing a firearm was arrested during patrols in Kraaifontein. The man was arrested as a suspect in a robbery.
The City said: “The officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at the Van Riebeeck Road exit on the R300 when a member of the public approached them and informed them of a robbery further along the R300 in the direction of the N2.”.
They found the vehicle along the road before Stellenbosch Arterial and two suspects running away in different directions.
“The officers managed to apprehend the suspect who was carrying a firearm which he pointed at them during the pursuit.
“They discovered it was a gas gun, used to carry out the robbery.
“The suspect was detained at Kuilsriver SAPS,” The City’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said.