Man parading firearm in Long Street in the CBD caught by City officers

Cape Town - The City’s Law Enforcement officers have taken a man into custody after he paraded a firearm in the CBD’s Long Street on Sunday. The man was allegedly spotted threatening to shoot people when officers intervened.

Law Enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said: “The officers spotted the suspect walking towards them with both hands behind his back. “The officers approached him and he laughed, telling them he was a SAPS member. However, SAPS members later confirmed he was not.” The man’s firearm, containing five live rounds of ammunition, was confiscated.

Another suspect brandishing a firearm was arrested during patrols in Kraaifontein. The man was arrested as a suspect in a robbery. The City said: “The officers were conducting a vehicle checkpoint at the Van Riebeeck Road exit on the R300 when a member of the public approached them and informed them of a robbery further along the R300 in the direction of the N2.”. They found the vehicle along the road before Stellenbosch Arterial and two suspects running away in different directions.