Man severely mauled by two pit bulls at a park in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - A 54-year-old man is receiving medical treatment and needs multiple surgeries after being mauled by two pit bulls allegedly on a walk without a leash. Eyewitnesses say Anthony Cupido was left unrecognisable after the dogs “ate away at his face, head and arms like a meal”, leaving him in a pool of blood on Thursday in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.

His heartbroken sisters, Elizabeth and Agnesia Cupido, said their brother was with a friend, Spencer Adams, at the park in Galaxy Way at around 4pm when he was attacked. “We were at home at the time of the incident, when someone came to tell us,” the sisters said. “We thought it was a normal bite but we did not expect it to be such a serious situation. “From what we were told, the young girl, still in primary school, walked the dogs without a leash.

“The owner told us that he and his wife were not home, only their daughter,” they said. Anthony was transferred from Lentegeur Hospital to Groote Schuur Hospital on Friday, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. “The doctors say he is stable and doing well and eating, their concern is that he doesn’t get an infection.”

A video has surfaced showing the graphic scene as the dogs and Anthony are covered in blood. Community activist and witness, Samantha Fennell, said the dogs had been a problem since the owners moved in a few months ago.