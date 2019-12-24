Sibusio Nondonga, 29, told of his ordeal at seeing the remains of his 30-year-old brother Nkosinathi, who died trying to escape his informal structure engulfed in flames.
The fire started at about 4.30am on Monday and destroyed another five shacks. Two other unknown males also lost their lives.
Nondonga was among several residents busy with mop-up operations and searching through the debris to salvage valuables. The local councillor arranged for material to rebuild the structures that were gutted by the fire.
Nondonga said: “I last saw my brother at around 10pm on Sunday. After spending about an hour with him I went home and he went to bed. At around 4am people were screaming at my house that my brother’s shack was on fire.